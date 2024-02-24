STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of STERIS worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in STERIS by 54.0% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after buying an additional 444,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

NYSE STE opened at $235.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

