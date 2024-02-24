Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 613.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $42,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

