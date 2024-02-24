Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $55,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

