Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $51,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

