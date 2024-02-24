Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,817 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $53,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,672.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,469.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.