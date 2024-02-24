Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 38,411 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,411 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

