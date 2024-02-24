Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Mplx worth $41,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mplx by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 976,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mplx by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after purchasing an additional 639,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Mplx Stock Down 0.3 %

Mplx stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.