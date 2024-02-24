Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $36,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,242,000 after purchasing an additional 139,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IYW opened at $132.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

