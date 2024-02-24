Stifel Financial Corp Sells 11,612 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,612 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $48,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $311.49 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.30 and a 52 week high of $338.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

