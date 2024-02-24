Stifel Financial Corp Sells 59,129 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $47,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

