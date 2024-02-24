Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $64.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,156,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,962,000 after acquiring an additional 275,252 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

