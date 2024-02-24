StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

