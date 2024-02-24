StockNews.com Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $223.32 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

