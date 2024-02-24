StockNews.com Downgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Children’s Place stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.08. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

In other Children’s Place news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,566,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

