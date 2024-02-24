StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.99. 2U has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 981,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after acquiring an additional 458,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 2U by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 77,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

