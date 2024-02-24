StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.