StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forward Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.