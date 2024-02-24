StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE AJX opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

