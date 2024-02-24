StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $0.97 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

