StockNews.com Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.13.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $120.26 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

