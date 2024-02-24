StockNews.com Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

