Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.64 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 163,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.