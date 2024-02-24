Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

SYK traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $355.03. The company had a trading volume of 691,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,327. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $357.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.