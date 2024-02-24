SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.