SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 3.8 %
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.43.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
