Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.87. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 3,613,313 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

