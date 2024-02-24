Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $734.17

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $734.17, but opened at $864.99. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $875.95, with a volume of 3,843,787 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.46 and its 200-day moving average is $347.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $8,938,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

