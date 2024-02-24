Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.