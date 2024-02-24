Susquehanna Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,000.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MELI. Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,804.29.

MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,672.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,469.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

