Susquehanna Trims Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Target Price to $6.50

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Oil States International stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.61. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Oil States International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,007,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,186 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 956,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

