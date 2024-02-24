SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

enGene Stock Down 5.0 %

ENGN opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. enGene has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06.

Institutional Trading of enGene

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $6,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

