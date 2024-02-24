SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBAY. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

