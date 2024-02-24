Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Kevin Rendino Buys 5,000 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 888,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,695.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Kevin Rendino purchased 20,553 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $113,041.50.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,735 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $27,605.05.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,100 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Kevin Rendino acquired 28,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $130,606.72.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNCR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 667.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.