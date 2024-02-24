Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $615.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $570.00 to $615.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $575.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $533.05 and its 200-day moving average is $500.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $21,047,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

