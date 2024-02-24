Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.470-13.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.47-13.55 EPS.
Synopsys Price Performance
Synopsys stock opened at $575.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.05 and a 200-day moving average of $500.44. Synopsys has a one year low of $350.58 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
