Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $24.50. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 428,242 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 142,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 111,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

