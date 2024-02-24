Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Evercore ISI

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Tanger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. Tanger has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tanger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tanger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 973,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tanger by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 426,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

