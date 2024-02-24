Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,625,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,596. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

