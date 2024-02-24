Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.20.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after buying an additional 2,022,694 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,137,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $34,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

