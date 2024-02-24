TD Securities Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$51.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.25.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.24. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$57.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

