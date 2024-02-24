TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NYSE FTI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
