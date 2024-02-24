TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

