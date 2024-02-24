Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 238,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 477,458 shares.The stock last traded at $53.80 and had previously closed at $57.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 117,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after buying an additional 206,561 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.