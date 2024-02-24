Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

