Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.550-13.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.55-$13.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.75. The company had a trading volume of 512,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.10.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 11,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 95.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

