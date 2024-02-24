Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Announces Earnings Results

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

