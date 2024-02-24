Telsey Advisory Group Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

