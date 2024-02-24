Telstra Group Limited (TLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on March 27th

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

