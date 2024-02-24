TELUS (NYSE:TU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.2793 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

