Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.46

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.46 and last traded at $92.19, with a volume of 40902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

