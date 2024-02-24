TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

TFS Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. TFS Financial has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.97%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 434.63%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at $184,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,883 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $210,926.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,189. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 409.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

