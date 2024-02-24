The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

