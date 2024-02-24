The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $310.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.59.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.91.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,848,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 802 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

